Soba-cooking robot

A robot makes soba noodles at JR Higashikoganei Station on the Chuo Line in Tokyo on Monday. The robot is capable of making 40 soba noodle dishes per hour, equivalent to the output of an average human cook. East Japan Railway Co said it will let the robot cook during a trial period through April 15 to determine whether it can function well enough and meet the expectations of its noodle-loving customers. Developed by Connected Robotics Inc, it can boil up to three serves of soba noodles at once before rinsing them in cold water. Once cooked, a human has to plate them on the robot's behalf.

© KYODO