Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Square watermelons

0 Comments

Workers check cube-shaped watermelons in Zentsuji, Kagawa Prefecture, on Wednesday. This year's shipment of square watermelons to wholesalers is expected to continue until late July, with each fruit priced at around 10,000 yen. Square watermelons, which are harvested while still unripe, are not edible and are purchased generally as ornaments at such places as department stores and fruit shops.

Shaped into about 18-centimeter cubes by being grown in transparent plastic containers with iron frames that allow for sufficient sunlight, the development of such watermelons started about 50 years ago, with the aim of creating a fruit that was easy to store in a refrigerator.

The number of square watermelon growers has since declined to seven due to a lack of successors, while low temperatures since April this year saw the product harvested a week later than usual. Each watermelon weighs about 6 kilograms.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy Spotlight

Chief Relationship Officer Sarah Bull Brings A Personal Touch To Business

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Fukutoshin Line

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 28-July 4

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Families

‘Raising Bilingual Children’ Workshop by Marsha Rosenberg

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #137: Top Japanese Teen Trends in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Beginner’s Guide to Supermarket Shopping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘I’m Tired Of Her/His Not Understanding’

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #136: From Chips to Tuna, ‘Shrinkflation’ Hits Japan

GaijinPot Blog