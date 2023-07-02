Square watermelons

Workers prepare the season's first shipments of cube-shaped watermelons in Zentsuji in Kagawa Prefecture, on Monday.Each melon is priced at about 10,000 yen. A total of eight growers plan to deliver around 300 cubic watermelons through mid-July. Harvested while still unripe, the melons are not suitable for eating and are generally purchased as ornaments. The city began production about 50 years ago in an attempt to raise its profile, with the watermelons shaped into about 18-centimeter cubes by being grown in a square container once they reach a certain size.

