Dignitaries, including Irish Ambassador Damien Cole (second left) are seen at the start of the 30th Saint Patrick's Day event in Tokyo's Omotesando district. This is the largest and oldest St Patrick's Day event in Asia and featured hundreds of musicians, dancers and performers.© Reuters
St Patrick's Day parade in Tokyo
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A smarter way for travelers to book a licensed guide in Japan!
Japan is famous for doing things efficiently, if not downright bureaucratically, so it is a little surprising how inefficient booking a private guide can be. Travelers often end up juggling emails, waiting for confirmations, and trying to find a guide who is both qualified and enthusiastic.
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