Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
picture of the day

Standing room

A woman stands in a subway car that shows one of the Tokyo Olympics Games characters in Tokyo on Thursday.

This picture is taken yesterday?

Really?

What time and which Line?

Unfortunately I can not clearly recognize the station map over the door.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It's the Ginza line (station 10, hence the G10 in the orange circle), from what I can tell. Other sources seem to claim the photo is from May 13th (apparently it was taken by an Associated Press/AP photographer?). No idea about time of day.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It's Kyobashi station on the Ginza Line, Monty.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

No way! When was this picture taken? Perhaps it's from stock photo? Japan Today should clarify.

Not even sure if the message Japan Today is making? Are they saying because of Coronavirus, the subway is empty? Or are they just showing the Olympics sign with one person standing in front of it, symbolizing no support from Japanese?

Misleading photo that needs clarification!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sitting volleyball. Emblematic of what is wrong with the Olympics. Severely downsize them to what they were in the Greek days - no basketball, no baseball, they all have their own venues - and you'll see cities eager to host them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

