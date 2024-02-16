Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Japan Today
picture of the day

Strong suit

A suit of armor is displayed in a Matsuya department store window in Tokyo as part of an exhibition of Japanese traditional arts and crafts.

© Japan Today

