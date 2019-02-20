Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

The right fit

Geisha performers and apprentice geisha participate in a kimono-fitting session in Kyoto on Thursday, for their annual Miyako Odori dance festival in April.

© Kyodo

beautiful! especially the one on the right

In Kyoto, geisha were actually male performers. The last one died in the late 1980s, so they no longer use the word in Kyoto. These may be maiko (舞妓) or geiko (芸妓).

