Geisha performers and apprentice geisha participate in a kimono-fitting session in Kyoto on Thursday, for their annual Miyako Odori dance festival in April.© Kyodo
The right fit
2 Comments
Aly Rustom
beautiful! especially the one on the right
gokai_wo_maneku
In Kyoto, geisha were actually male performers. The last one died in the late 1980s, so they no longer use the word in Kyoto. These may be maiko (舞妓) or geiko (芸妓).