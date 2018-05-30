Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Ruxandra Florea
picture of the day

Thermos world

From left: Actor Chihara Junia, Thermos Co Director Keiichiro Nakajo and model Mayuko Kawakita pose for photos at the opening of the new pop-up cafe, Thermos Village Cafe at Roppongi Hills, Tokyo, on Thursday. The new space combines a relaxing experience with beautiful art, since customers can enjoy cold drinks served in thermoses and original desserts while admiring authentic dioramas. The dioramas replicate miniature villages, with a twist, as vacuum flasks are creatively integrated in each scenery.

Thermos Village Cafe will be open until Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Hills Cafe/Space, Roppongi 6-10-1 Hills Side 2F

Website: https://www.thermos.jp/t-village2018/

