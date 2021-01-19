Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
picture of the day

Trump supporters rally in Tokyo

4 Comments

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump hold a banner as they march in the Ginza district of Tokyo on Wednesday. About 120 people joined the march, with participants waving American and Japanese flags and holding banners claiming Trump was "the true winner" of the Nov 3 election. "We wanted to show that many people in Japan are supporting President Trump," rally organizer Naota Kobayashi said ."We all chanted together so that our voice can fly over the Pacific Ocean and reach the U.S."

Some Trump fans in Japan are drawn to his hard-line stance against regional rival China. Others like Kobayashi are part of conservative Christian sects, while still others are adherents to QAnon - a conspiracy theory that posits that Trump is secretly fighting a global cabal of child-sex predators that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and "deep state" allies.

© Reuters

Instead of nettouyoku, can we call this group the bakauyoku?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

clueless - just like the man they adore...

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Comic relief continues!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

This is supposed to be ironic, right?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

