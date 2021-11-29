A man walks in front of a mass inoculation center set up by the Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo on Tuesday. The SDF closed the center, which was launched in late May to help bolster the Japan's nationwide inoculation drive. About 77% of residents of Japan have been fully vaccinated.© AP
Vaccination center closes
zichi
Now needed for boosters.
Zia and Esteban
Maybe that man in the shot is going for some advice on how to wear a mask properly.
Cover your nose!!!