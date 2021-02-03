Virtual Sapporo Snow Festival

A snow sculpture of William Smith Clark, known as Dr Clark, who played a key role in the development of Hokkaido in the 19th century, is pictured at Sapporo Hitsujigaoka Observation Hill in Sapporo. It was created for an online event that began on Thursday to make up for the cancellation of the annual Sapporo Snow Festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival normally features approximately 200 ice sculptures. But this year, for the first time since its inception in 1950, it will be much smaller and will not bring people together in the center of the city, instead locating the exhibitions in the suburbs.

The organizers of the festival will post photos and videos on the website through Feb 28 showing how the sculptures were created and providing historical information about the event. Visitors to the website can also watch videos to learn about past festivals dating back to the 1950s.

The website is available in English, Chinese, Korean and Japanese at https://online.snowfes.com/

© KYODO