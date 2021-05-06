Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon picture of the day Where is everybody? Today 05:59 am JST Today | 10:59 am JST 8 Comments A man walks along an alley decorated with Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games flags in Tokyo on Friday. © Reuters ©2021 GPlusMedia Inc. Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 8 Comments Login to comment Jim Today 07:58 am JST Very misleading headline! No information provided as well…location and time! Japan Today seem to be running out of ideas for picture of the day! 5 ( +5 / -0 ) S.I. Today 08:12 am JST dont matter. pictures are almost always tokyo anyway, cause you know... japan = tokyo 4 ( +4 / -0 ) tamanegi Today 08:35 am JST Everbody in my neighborhood is at the Pachinko Parlors, Supermarket and Convenience Store eat-in spaces and McDonalds. 4 ( +4 / -0 ) HBJ Today 09:15 am JST Is the implication that this is the current state of play in Tokyo?? Taken in the context of the times we live in and the recent news narrative - this is a very misleading caption for a fairly normal photo. I could take a similar picture on almost any little narrow side street in Tokyo, on any day, if I waited around long enough. ‘Where is everybody?’ Well, if other reports are to be remembered, they are all packed together on the platform of Ikebukuro station, and commuting to work in small enclosed spaces. 1 ( +1 / -0 ) zichi Today 09:23 am JST Shot yesterday but at what time? Probably early morning. 1 ( +1 / -0 ) bo Today 09:40 am JST Headline of the day 1 ( +1 / -0 ) Skeptical Today 09:56 am JST Oh, I get it. This is like Where's Waldo. Is that Ever in the window, top center, just above all those power lines crossing the street? 3 ( +3 / -0 ) Eisenach Today 10:17 am JST Good job Japan. Working together, we will beat covid. 0 ( +1 / -1 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
8 Comments
Login to comment
Jim
Very misleading headline! No information provided as well…location and time! Japan Today seem to be running out of ideas for picture of the day!
S.I.
dont matter. pictures are almost always tokyo anyway, cause you know... japan = tokyo
tamanegi
Everbody in my neighborhood is at the Pachinko Parlors, Supermarket and Convenience Store eat-in spaces and McDonalds.
HBJ
Is the implication that this is the current state of play in Tokyo?? Taken in the context of the times we live in and the recent news narrative - this is a very misleading caption for a fairly normal photo.
I could take a similar picture on almost any little narrow side street in Tokyo, on any day, if I waited around long enough.
‘Where is everybody?’ Well, if other reports are to be remembered, they are all packed together on the platform of Ikebukuro station, and commuting to work in small enclosed spaces.
zichi
Shot yesterday but at what time? Probably early morning.
bo
Headline of the day
Skeptical
Oh, I get it. This is like Where's Waldo. Is that Ever in the window, top center, just above all those power lines crossing the street?
Eisenach
Good job Japan. Working together, we will beat covid.