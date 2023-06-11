New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Tomohiro Ishii, left, competes with Pro Wrestling Noah’s Yoshiki Inamura at an All Together Again Pro Wrestling event in Tokyo on June 9. U.S. wrestling start-up All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has partnered with New Japan Pro Wrestling in a challenge to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), which recently agreed to merge with UFC, the operator of the mixed martial arts franchise. AEW founder Tony Khan said 65,000 tickets have already been sold for a show at London's Wembley Stadium in August, saying "it would be a huge benefit to AEW if there is participation from New Japan Pro Wrestling and some of their top stars in the event."© Reuters
Wrestling giants
