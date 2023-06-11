Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
picture of the day

Wrestling giants

0 Comments

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Tomohiro Ishii, left, competes with Pro Wrestling Noah’s Yoshiki Inamura at an All Together Again Pro Wrestling event in Tokyo on June 9. U.S. wrestling start-up All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has partnered with New Japan Pro Wrestling in a challenge to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), which recently agreed to merge with UFC, the operator of the mixed martial arts franchise. AEW founder Tony Khan said 65,000 tickets have already been sold for a show at London's Wembley Stadium in August, saying "it would be a huge benefit to AEW if there is participation from New Japan Pro Wrestling and some of their top stars in the event."

© Reuters

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get Your MBA in Japan

Get a world-class education at Globis University, Japan's No. 1 MBA.

New on GaijinPot Study

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 12 – 18

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Decoding Japanese Net-Speak: Unveiling Online Abbreviations

GaijinPot Blog

Hitchhiking in Japan: Sado Island and The Kindness of Strangers

GaijinPot Blog

Why Your Salary in Japan is Lower Than Expected

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

5 Cool and Fresh Japanese Sweets to Herald Summer’s Arrival

Savvy Tokyo

Language Crossroads: 5 Japanese Words That Made Their Way into English

GaijinPot Blog

Izumo no Okuni: The Woman Who Created Kabuki

GaijinPot Blog

Maruoka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo