Astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa pose for a photo at a news conference Sunday at the Kennedy Space Center as they prepare for their mission to the International Space Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The launch to the space station is scheduled for early Friday.

