Image: Aki Shibuya picture of the day Yokohama Rose Festival Today 05:48 am JST Today | 05:48 am JST 0 Comments Two cosplayers tour the Yokohama Rose Festival, which runs through May 26. © Japan Today ©2026 GPlusMedia Inc. Study with us! We are a Japanese Language School in Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo. Learn More Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
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