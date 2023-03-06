Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Mai Shoji
picture of the day

View from the top

Mount Fuji is seen in the distance during a domestic flight from Tokyo's Haneda airport.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

