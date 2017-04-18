Newsletter Signup Register / Login
×

Here
and
Now

picture of the day

A bit windy

3 Comments
Photo: Toru Hanai/Reuters

Models struggle against strong wind on the rooftop of the new Ginza Six mall in Tokyo Wednesday before rehearsing for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 fashion show there to celebrate the brand’s new flagship store which opens Thursday.

© Reuters

Earn more from your Tokyo property

Our property management allows you to lease-out on the short-term market & increase your monthly earnings.

HOUSING JAPAN

View More
  • Sort by
  • Oldest
  • Latest
  • Popular

3 Comments
Login to comment

A bit windy? The wind is so strong!

0

nice gaps.

0

Models look taken aback a bit catching a gust of wind. Good thing is they still look like enjoying the strong wind. Hope my comment is not windy.

0

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration