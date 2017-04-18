Models struggle against strong wind on the rooftop of the new Ginza Six mall in Tokyo Wednesday before rehearsing for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 fashion show there to celebrate the brand’s new flagship store which opens Thursday.© Reuters
Chuichi Hashimura
A bit windy? The wind is so strong!
Reckless
nice gaps.
Monozuki
Models look taken aback a bit catching a gust of wind. Good thing is they still look like enjoying the strong wind. Hope my comment is not windy.