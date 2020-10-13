Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
picture of the day

A dog's life

Nobuaki Moribe takes a walk with dogs in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Do Japanese owners keep pets for fashion and pose? I don't think they take care of those poor boys with bottom of their heart.

But then they make movies like Star Watching Dog, Quills and Kinako.

That's what I do three or four times a day with my pack.

Absolutely correct by BackpackingNepal. Most Japanese keep their dogs in tiny, metal cages and only take them out when they want to play for a while with their “ cute toys” and most animal welfare NPO’s are just out to make money and dont care about dogs. My 2 brothers were stolen by one of them and since more than 3 years i fight to get them home but lawyers feel to good to care aboutdogs and the police protects the culprits rather than my family and that includes my 2 brothers. My wife and i love them and will never give up bringing them home

As a dog person I know lots of people who live with dogs and not a one of them ‘keep their dogs in tiny, metal cages and only take them out when they want to play for a while’. In every case the dog(s) is(are) a valued family member.

it used to be that Japanese dogs spent their lives chained up outside, but thankfully those days are long gone.

Robert Maes, your brothers are dogs?

I am happy that in Japan they don't eat dogs.

Not like in Korea or China!

