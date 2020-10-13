Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon picture of the day A dog's life Today 06:52 am JST Today | 06:53 am JST 5 Comments Nobuaki Moribe takes a walk with dogs in Tokyo on Wednesday. © Reuters ©2020 GPlusMedia Inc. Learn Japanese with Kumon Now! Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home. Apply Now Study in Korea & Earn Your US Degree University of Utah Asia Campus Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 5 Comments Login to comment BackpackingNepal Today 07:09 am JST Do Japanese owners keep pets for fashion and pose? I don't think they take care of those poor boys with bottom of their heart. But then they make movies like Star Watching Dog, Quills and Kinako. 0 ( +1 / -1 ) Hervé L'Eisa Today 07:45 am JST That's what I do three or four times a day with my pack. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) robert maes Today 07:48 am JST Absolutely correct by BackpackingNepal. Most Japanese keep their dogs in tiny, metal cages and only take them out when they want to play for a while with their “ cute toys” and most animal welfare NPO’s are just out to make money and dont care about dogs. My 2 brothers were stolen by one of them and since more than 3 years i fight to get them home but lawyers feel to good to care aboutdogs and the police protects the culprits rather than my family and that includes my 2 brothers. My wife and i love them and will never give up bringing them home -2 ( +0 / -2 ) cleo Today 08:01 am JST As a dog person I know lots of people who live with dogs and not a one of them ‘keep their dogs in tiny, metal cages and only take them out when they want to play for a while’. In every case the dog(s) is(are) a valued family member. it used to be that Japanese dogs spent their lives chained up outside, but thankfully those days are long gone. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Hervé L'Eisa Today 08:01 am JST Robert Maes, your brothers are dogs? 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Monty Today 08:12 am JST I am happy that in Japan they don't eat dogs. Not like in Korea or China! 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
