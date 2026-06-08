A woman, seated on a lamp above the riverbank, watches boats engaged in seasonal cormorant fishing on the Nagara River in Gifu City.© Japan Today
A look at cormorant fishing
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GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer
Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.
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GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer
Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.
Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.
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