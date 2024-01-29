Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

A sight for saur eyes

0 Comments

A full-size statue of a Tyrannosaurus rex is installed adjacent to JR Fukui Station in Fukui on Tuesday. Fukui Prefecture, known for the largest discovery of dinosaur fossils in Japan, will display the statue that roars and moves its neck to promote tourism ahead of the March 16 start of a bullet train service through the city of Fukui.

© Kyodo

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Best Regional Udon Dishes Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Decora

Savvy Tokyo

Authentic Japanese Cooking Classes in Shikoku

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Tokyo Joypolis

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Folklore in Studio Ghibli Animation

GaijinPot Blog

5 Healthy Restaurants in Azabudai Hills

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Jojakko-ji

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Akan

GaijinPot Travel

Kirishima Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Hodosan Shrine

GaijinPot Travel