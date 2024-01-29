A full-size statue of a Tyrannosaurus rex is installed adjacent to JR Fukui Station in Fukui on Tuesday. Fukui Prefecture, known for the largest discovery of dinosaur fossils in Japan, will display the statue that roars and moves its neck to promote tourism ahead of the March 16 start of a bullet train service through the city of Fukui.© Kyodo
A sight for saur eyes
