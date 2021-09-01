Afghanistan's Zakia Khudadadi, center, enters the competition venue prior to her women's K44 49kg taekwondo match against Ziyodakhon Isakova of Uzbekistan at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in Chiba on Thursday.© AP
Afghan entrance
©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.
3 Comments
Login to comment
ShinkansenCaboose
Is she allowed to wear the scarf on her head when competing? Can a Jew wear a Kippah? Can a nun wear her habit? Can a priest wear his neck choker?
I am confused.
Brian Wheway
I am confused by this article, why have they took a picture of the afghan contestent? why have they not taken another picture of the Uzbekistan contestant? all things being fair, they should have took a picture of both of them. unless there is a hiden agender.
Gary Kirkpatrick
She should be offered asylum somewhere. I can't imagine the fundamentalist terrorists who are now in charge in Afghanistan will praise her competing in the Olympics.