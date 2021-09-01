Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Shuji Kajiyama
picture of the day

Afghan entrance

Afghanistan's Zakia Khudadadi, center, enters the competition venue prior to her women's K44 49kg taekwondo match against Ziyodakhon Isakova of Uzbekistan at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in Chiba on Thursday.

© AP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Is she allowed to wear the scarf on her head when competing? Can a Jew wear a Kippah? Can a nun wear her habit? Can a priest wear his neck choker?

I am confused.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I am confused by this article, why have they took a picture of the afghan contestent? why have they not taken another picture of the Uzbekistan contestant? all things being fair, they should have took a picture of both of them. unless there is a hiden agender.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

She should be offered asylum somewhere. I can't imagine the fundamentalist terrorists who are now in charge in Afghanistan will praise her competing in the Olympics.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

