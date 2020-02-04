Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ainu night

1 Comment

A projection mapping show on a snow sculpture featuring the Ainu indigenous people of Hokkaido is one of the highlights of the Sapporo Snow Festival being held until Feb 11.

1 Comment
Nice, JT! Keep it up. With all the coronavirus news, it's nice to see something positive and beautiful!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

