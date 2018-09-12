Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Thailand Government House/via REUTERS
picture of the day

AKB48 visit Thai PM

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha gestures as he poses with Japanese idol group AKB48 at Government House in Bangkok on Thursday.

Mystifying hand gestures. And what's with the eight different tartans?

Do they know Thailand is ruled by a non elected military junta? Very distasteful use of their celeb status.

