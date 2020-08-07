Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
picture of the day

All you need is love

0 Comments

Women walk past a replica of the Statue of Liberty at Odaiba in Tokyo.

© Reuters

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: How To Use Taxis

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Top 5 Must-Watch Anime from Kyoto Animation Studios

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

Shosenkyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: Finding A Medical Professional In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Vegan in Japan: 10 Meatless Eateries in Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 31, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhood Guide

A Weekend Getaway To Fukuoka City

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥90,000 in Tokyo—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

9 Tips for a More Eco-Responsible Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #92: Osaka Governor Recommends To Gargle Away The Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use a Mobile IC App

GaijinPot Blog