Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

ANA resumes flights to Hawaii

TOKYO

Passengers head to a boarding gate at Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture on Monday. All Nippon Airways Co resumed some flights from Japan to Hawaii, six months after suspending the route due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Japanese airline will operate two round-trips using a Boeing 787 passenger jet on Monday and Oct 19 between Narita, east of Tokyo, and Honolulu mainly targeting people who travel for business and study in the islands. However, the services between the two destinations are set to remain suspended on other days. ANA has gradually resumed international flights but still cut nearly 90 percent of those that are outbound compared with its pre-coronavirus plan as the pandemic sparked increased travel regulations and led to reduced demand for air travel.

© KYODO

