Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon picture of the day Android welcome Today 04:30 am JST 1 Comment Android robots are seen at the reception desk of Henn na Hotel Tokyo Ginza in Tokyo on Friday. © Reuters ©2018 GPlusMedia Inc. MK Taxi Service A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service. Call: 03-5547-5551 Book Now! Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations Real Estate Japan Inc. Click Here Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment hooktrunk2 Today 07:33 am JST Kind of a fitting name for the hotel. 1 ( +1 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
1 Comment
Login to comment
hooktrunk2
Kind of a fitting name for the hotel.