Android welcome

Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Android robots are seen at the reception desk of Henn na Hotel Tokyo Ginza in Tokyo on Friday.

© Reuters

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Kind of a fitting name for the hotel.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

