 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: Japan Today
picture of the day

Anime fans

0 Comments

People line up outside an anime goods store in Tokyo's Akihabara district on Sunday.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Level Up Your Japanese Kitchen With These 5 Appliances

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

5 Art Activities in Tokyo That Will Spark Your Inner Creative

Savvy Tokyo

Scholarships in Japan 2025: Requirements and How to Apply

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Minakami Through Three Seasons: A Traveler’s Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Budget (But Super Fun) Dates in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

5 Autumn Foods You Need to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Blame The Gaijin: Are Foreigners Ruining Japan?

GaijinPot Blog