Photo: SHELLEY SMITH
picture of the day

Anti-Aging Fair in Odaiba

Japanese “talent” Rikako and former baseball player Kazushige Nagashima welcome guests during the opening ceremony of the annual Anti-Aging Fair in Odaiba, Tokyo, on Thursday morning. In addition to offering multiple demonstrations and workshops on health and beauty, the event offers visitors a chance to sample the latest anti-aging health cosmetic and food products on the Japanese market. The anti-aging event runs until Sunday, Sept 23 at the Fuji TV building.

© Japan Today

For ever young (and I think it continued with: I want to be for ever young, sung to the tunes of "Alphaville" ).

Link here for the younger generation: https://video.search.yahoo.com/search/video?fr=yfp-t&p=song%3A+for+ever+young#id=1&vid=39e9c2d4d0433e71870cbe8c85fa57b3&action=click

Guess there is no real cure to be young for ever, maybe at heart, but elsewise? Let the Yens come in! Big business as always.

