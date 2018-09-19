Japanese “talent” Rikako and former baseball player Kazushige Nagashima welcome guests during the opening ceremony of the annual Anti-Aging Fair in Odaiba, Tokyo, on Thursday morning. In addition to offering multiple demonstrations and workshops on health and beauty, the event offers visitors a chance to sample the latest anti-aging health cosmetic and food products on the Japanese market. The anti-aging event runs until Sunday, Sept 23 at the Fuji TV building.

