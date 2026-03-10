Protesters hold signs reading "Nuclear Free" during a rally marking the 15th anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear disaster caused by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Japan, in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday.© AP
Anti-nuclear rally in Seoul
©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.
A smarter way for travelers to book a licensed guide in Japan!
Japan is famous for doing things efficiently, if not downright bureaucratically, so it is a little surprising how inefficient booking a private guide can be. Travelers often end up juggling emails, waiting for confirmations, and trying to find a guide who is both qualified and enthusiastic.
No Comment
Login to comment