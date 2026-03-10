 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: AP/Lee Jin-man
picture of the day

Anti-nuclear rally in Seoul

0 Comments

Protesters hold signs reading "Nuclear Free" during a rally marking the 15th anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear disaster caused by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Japan, in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday.

© AP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Popular Souvenirs in Oita

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Bar Touts in Japan: What Kyakuhiki Are and How to Avoid Nightlife Scams

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What It’s Actually Like to Visit Fukushima Today

GaijinPot Blog

Car Seat Safety in Japan: A Savvy Guide to Car Seats and Booster Seats

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Highly Skilled Professional Visa: The Fast Track to Permanent Residency

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Tips for Moving in Japan During Busy Season

GaijinPot Blog

Mito Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Inabe City Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Popular Japanese Love Superstitions You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo