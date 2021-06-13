Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
Anti-Olympics protest

An anti-Olympics protester raises a pole with a costume next to placards with photos of International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach, right, and IOC Coordination Commission Chairman John Coates, during a rally near the Olympic Rings monument outside the Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) headquarters in Tokyo on Monday.

The problem is that nobody cares

I would pay for that t-shirt.

What about photos of Spineless Leader Suga, spineless lackey Koike and their puppet Hashimoto. They’re all just as guilty as each other

Luv it! Ha ha!

