An anti-Olympics protester raises a pole with a costume next to placards with photos of International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach, right, and IOC Coordination Commission Chairman John Coates, during a rally near the Olympic Rings monument outside the Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) headquarters in Tokyo on Monday.© Reuters
Anti-Olympics protest
©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.
4 Comments
Login to comment
Monty
The problem is that nobody cares
dagon
I would pay for that t-shirt.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
What about photos of Spineless Leader Suga, spineless lackey Koike and their puppet Hashimoto. They’re all just as guilty as each other
dbsaiya
Luv it! Ha ha!