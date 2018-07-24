Aqua force

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's Maritime Interception Team boards a rigid-hulled inflatable boat to inspect a mock suspicious ship during the Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI) "Pacific Shield 18" in the waters off Boso Peninsula, southeast of Tokyo on Wednesday. Japan is hosting a multinational exercise with their counterparts from U.S. and Australia, as well as South Korean coast guard aimed at intercepting missiles and other weapons of mass destruction at sea.

