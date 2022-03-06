Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara picture of the day Asakusa crowd Today 05:44 am JST Today | 05:52 am JST 0 Comments People walk through a shopping arcade in Tokyo's Asakusa district on Monday. © AP ©2022 GPlusMedia Inc. TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD! Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15! Click Here Get the latest science news, interviews and stories from Japan. Science Japan provides the latest information from Japan’s leading research institutes. Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment