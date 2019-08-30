Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: David P Moore
picture of the day

Asakusa Samba Carnival

0 Comments

Dancers take part in the Asakusa Samba Carnival in Tokyo on Saturday afternoon.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Treasure Hunting at Tokyo’s Best Antique and Flea Markets

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Squeaky Wheels: Suzanne Kamata On Her Mother-Daughter Travel Memoir

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #45: Omurice For Dummies

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Ryuoo Sora Terrace Observation Deck

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

9 Tokyo Shrines To Visit To Learn About Japanese History and Culture

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 35, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon