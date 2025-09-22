 Japan Today
Image: Philip Dulian/dpa/dpa via AP
picture of the day

ASDF visits Germany

3 Comments

General Takehiro Morita, Chief of Staff of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), left, and Lieutenant General Holger Neumann, Inspector General of the German Air Force, speak at the Tactical Air Wing 73 "Steinhoff", in Laage, Germany, on Tuesday.

© AP

3 Comments
Just check again around 1940s, what kind collaboration that end up during that time.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Axis_powers

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

sakurasukiToday  07:20 am JST

Just check again around 1940s, what kind collaboration that end up during that time.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Axis_powers

Please refrain from posting utterly irrelevant and crass comments.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

@OssanAmerica

People is easy forget about history, don't they.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

