Image: AP/Hussein Sayed
picture of the day

Under-23 Asian Cup champs

Japanese players celebrate after winning the Under-23 Asian Cup final between Uzbekistan in Doha, Qatar, on Friday. Japan won the game 1-0. See story here.

