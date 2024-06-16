Image: Japan Today picture of the day At your service Today 06:07 am JST Today | 06:47 am JST 1 Comment A robot waiter delivers food to a table at a Saizeriya restaurant in Tokyo on Monday. © Japan Today ©2024 GPlusMedia Inc. Hilton Niseko Village - Golf Special The Hilton Niseko Village promises an unforgettable trip for seasoned golfers or those simply looking to relax and unwind in stunning Hokkaido. Exclusive offer for Japan Today readers! Book today and get exclusive discounts! Learn More Teach English in Japan Join the leaders of English Education for Children in Japan! Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment dagon Today 07:19 am JST They didn't get the cat face in the picture. All , made in China natch. https://www.pudurobotics.com/product/detail/bellabot All through these chains like at Gusto and Jonathan. Talk about a labor shortage. 0 ( +1 / -1 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
dagon
They didn't get the cat face in the picture.
All , made in China natch.
https://www.pudurobotics.com/product/detail/bellabot
All through these chains like at Gusto and Jonathan.
Talk about a labor shortage.