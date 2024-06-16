 Japan Today
Image: Japan Today
picture of the day

At your service

1 Comment

A robot waiter delivers food to a table at a Saizeriya restaurant in Tokyo on Monday.

They didn't get the cat face in the picture.

All , made in China natch.

https://www.pudurobotics.com/product/detail/bellabot

All through these chains like at Gusto and Jonathan.

Talk about a labor shortage.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

