picture of the day Autumn colors in winter Today 06:25 am JST A man takes photos in Hamarikyu Gardens in Tokyo on Monday.

JJ Jetplane Today 07:11 am JST
JJ Jetplane
While autumn colors in the winter is nice, it's scary that the cherry trees close to me are blossoming in the winter.