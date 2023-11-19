Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Mai Shoji
picture of the day

Azabudai Hills Arena

0 Comments

“The Cloud,” an iconic art work, serves as a roof over the Azabudai Hills Arena symbolizing movement and changes at the Azabudai Hills complex which opens in Tokyo on Friday. The complex is like a “city” within a city, with a hospital operated by Keio University, the British School in Tokyo, a museum, Aman Resorts hotel, offices, residences and endless opportunities to explore new cuisine. At the center is Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower, which is Japan's tallest skyscraper at 330 meters.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Common English Teacher Interview Questions and How to Answer Them

GaijinPot Blog

Daikouzen-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

The Best Autumn Leaf Viewing Spots in Shimane

GaijinPot Blog

Ichibata Yakushi

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Sanbe

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: The Iconic Shibuya Gyaru

Savvy Tokyo

Karatsu Castle

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov. 20 – 26

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Heirin-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Shopping for Children’s Clothes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

15 Spots in Tokyo Every Photographer Should Know

GaijinPot Blog

What I Love About Fall in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog