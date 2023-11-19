“The Cloud,” an iconic art work, serves as a roof over the Azabudai Hills Arena symbolizing movement and changes at the Azabudai Hills complex which opens in Tokyo on Friday. The complex is like a “city” within a city, with a hospital operated by Keio University, the British School in Tokyo, a museum, Aman Resorts hotel, offices, residences and endless opportunities to explore new cuisine. At the center is Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower, which is Japan's tallest skyscraper at 330 meters.

