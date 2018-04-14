Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Azalea world

Azaleas are in full bloom at Nagushiyama Park in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, on Sunday. The park contains about 100,000 different kinds of azaleas.

© AP

100,000 types sounds a lot. Wikipedia has a figure of only 10,000 different cultivars.

They do look brilliant in the photo though.

