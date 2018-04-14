Azaleas are in full bloom at Nagushiyama Park in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, on Sunday. The park contains about 100,000 different kinds of azaleas.© AP
Azalea world
JonathanJo
100,000 types sounds a lot. Wikipedia has a figure of only 10,000 different cultivars.
They do look brilliant in the photo though.