Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
picture of the day

Baby crying contest

Babies, 9-month-old Kizuki (L) and 10-month-old Sarah, cry as they are held up by amateur sumo wrestlers during a baby crying contest at Sensoji temple in Tokyo on Saturday. In the contest, two wrestlers each hold a baby while a referee makes faces and loud noises to make them cry. The baby who cries the loudest wins. The ritual is believed to aid the healthy growth of the children and ward off evil spirits. This year, 160 children took part in the event, the organizer said.

