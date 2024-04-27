Babies cry while held up by amateur sumo wrestlers during Nakizumo or a baby-crying sumo contest, where two wrestlers hold a baby each and a referee makes faces and loud noises to make them cry and determines the winner based on the loudest baby, at Sensoji temple in Tokyo, on Sunday. The ritual is believed to aid the healthy growth of the children and ward off evil spirits.© Reuters
Baby-crying sumo contest
