Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Back from Myanmar

1 Comment

Yuki Kitazumi, a Japanese freelance journalist detained by security forces in Myanmar in mid-April and accused of spreading fake news criticizing the military coup, gestures as he speaks to the media after arriving at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture on Friday. Kitazumi, 45, told reporters: "I wanted to report on what was going on in Yangon, but I'm frustrated about not being able to do it." He said he plans to stay in Japan for a while, although he aims to cover developments in Myanmar, saying, "There are lots of things that people in Myanmar asked me to convey to the world."

1 Comment
I wanted to report on what was going on in Yangon, but I'm frustrated about not being able to do it.

Hopefully he can report the truth about the shady deals the Jgov did to support the junta. Or will he be silenced by the Jgov as well?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

