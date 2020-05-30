Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Back to business

1 Comment

Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district is crowded with people on Sunday, on the first weekend after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced an end to the coronavirus state of emergency.

© Kyodo

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

That would have been the last place I would have gone yesterday.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mount Fuji Closed for 2020 Climbing Season

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tokushima

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Death Of Terrace House Cast Member Hana Kimura and Japan’s Mental Health Struggles

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Help Small Businesses In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #83: No, Japan Will Not Pay For Foreign Tourists to Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tokushima

GaijinPot Travel

How You Can Support Local Businesses in Japan During COVID-19

GaijinPot Blog