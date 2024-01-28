Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Back to the Edo Period

Artists dressed as samurai warriors stand at the entrance of Toyosu Senkyaku Banrai, an Edo Period-themed hot spring complex, during a media preview event at Toyosu market in Tokyo on Monday.

© AP

We need a lot more photos of this event. Looks really cool.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

