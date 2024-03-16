Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
picture of the day

Badminton silver

0 Comments

Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida, left, pose with their silver medals after the final of the women's doubles at the All England Open Badminton Championships against South Korea's Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee in Birmingham, England, on Sunday. See related story here.

© AP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Artsy and Creative Chocolates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hanami Handbook: Celebrating Cherry Blossom Season in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The 10 Best Things to do in Shibuya

GaijinPot Blog

Manazuru

GaijinPot Travel

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 11 – 17, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Kyushu Natural Animal Park African Safari

GaijinPot Travel

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For Cherry Blossom Viewing 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Coping With White Day’s Emotional Toll in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tenryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog