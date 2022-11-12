Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at Ngurah Rai International airport on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, on Sunday night, to attend the G20 Summit which begins Tuesday.© Reuters
Bali welcome
©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at Ngurah Rai International airport on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, on Sunday night, to attend the G20 Summit which begins Tuesday.© Reuters
0 Comments
Login to comment
nosuke
He must be feeling like a king with all those girls waving in front of him.