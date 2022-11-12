Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Sonny Tumbelaka/Pool via REUTERS
picture of the day

Bali welcome

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at Ngurah Rai International airport on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, on Sunday night, to attend the G20 Summit which begins Tuesday.

© Reuters

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

He must be feeling like a king with all those girls waving in front of him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

