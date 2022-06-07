Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko
picture of the day

Ballet competition in Moscow

Tomoha Terada of Japan performs during the XIV International Ballet Competition at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia.

© AP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

“Bad Form” is a better title here for this controversial event in my opinion.

We should continue to support the arts and athleticism as they are last bastions of self expression. However, we should by no means support any of these events taking place in countries waging war on neighbors and suppressing individual freedoms.

Please stop this senseless war!

нет войне!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

