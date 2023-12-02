Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
picture of the day

Basketball fans

Japan's supporters cheer the team during the second half of their Basketball World Cup classification match against Cape Verde in Okinawa on Saturday. Japan won the game 80-71.

