Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Beach blocks

Concrete blocks called tetrapods, used to reduce the impact of waves, are placed at a port in Choshi, in Chiba Prefecture, on Monday. Chiba could lose up to 90 percent of its sandy beaches by the end of the 21st century due to rising sea levels and worsening severe weather conditions, according to studies by Japan's government agencies. The prefecture launched a 30-year project to build sea walls in an effort to protect its beaches.

