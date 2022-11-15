Two women mark the official debut of the new season's Beaujolais Nouveau at a midnight party in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward early Thursday morning. Japanese are among the first in the world to get a taste of the light red wine, released on the third Thursday each November.© Kyodo
Beaujolais time
©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.
2 Comments
Login to comment
JeffLee
Looking at the photo, I'm reminded of my bachelor years and that the only good thing about Beajolais parties is who you might meet there.
Peter Neil
Surely We Ingest Light Libations.