Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Beaujolais time

Two women mark the official debut of the new season's Beaujolais Nouveau at a midnight party in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward early Thursday morning. Japanese are among the first in the world to get a taste of the light red wine, released on the third Thursday each November.

Looking at the photo, I'm reminded of my bachelor years and that the only good thing about Beajolais parties is who you might meet there.

Surely We Ingest Light Libations.

